Information sought following robbery in Hamilton

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 19:26

Police are seeking information from the public following a robbery in Dinsdale, Hamilton this afternoon.

A liquor store on Tuhikaramea Road was robbed at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

A group of offenders approached the store in a blue Honda sedan and stole alcohol, money and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Police believe the blue Honda sedan was driving in the Dinsdale and Glenview area prior to and following the robbery.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle in the area or from anyone who noticed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

Information can also be shared anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.