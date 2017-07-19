Information sought following burglary in Raetihi

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 21:05

Central District Police are seeking information from the public following the burglary of a shed belonging to a pest control company in Raetihi.

The shed was on George Street, Raetihi and was broken into sometime between 12 July and 17 July.

Two CRX Honda motorbikes were taken in the burglary along with a quantity of pest poison.

Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity on George Street, Raetihi between these dates.

Also if any members of the public have been offered a CRX Honda motorbike or a quantity of pest poison in recent days, Police would like to hear from them.

Information in relation to this incident can be shared with Raetihi Police on 06 385 4002.

Information can also be shared anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.