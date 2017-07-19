Powerball and Strike roll over

|
Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $8.4 million up for grabs on Saturday night.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.
Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $400,000 on Saturday night.
With school holidays in full swing, families will be making the most of the many Lotto-funded wildlife attractions around the country like Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch and the Wellington Zoo.
