Aggravated robbery in Dinsdale

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 22:10

Hamilton Police investigating the aggravated robbery at Kiwi Liquor 152 Tuhikaramea Road Dinsdale today are looking for help from the public to locate those involved.

At about 4.30pm today, on Wednesday 19 July, five male offenders went to Kiwi Liquor and stole a quantity of alcohol, cigarettes and cash. Violence was threatened towards the staff member that was present however no-one was injured.

At least one of the offenders was armed with an iron bar and all offenders had their faces covered with clothing.

The vehicle used by the offenders was a blue Honda Accord registration number DSY158. This vehicle was stolen from an address in Pakuranga between 11.30pm last night and 1.20am this morning. The same vehicle was involved in a petrol drive-off at a Z Service Station in Hamilton this morning.

Police are investigating links to this recent robbery with other robberies that have occurred in Hamilton over the last two weeks.

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the persons seen in the CCTV footage as well as locating the stolen Honda Accord.

The offenders for these robberies are using stolen vehicles from Auckland and Hamilton. Shopkeepers are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police immediately.

Police are also seeking the whearabouts of Kaharau Mouranga (pictured in black t shirt) and Mark Berntzen (pictured in white t shirt), Police believe the pair could provide valuable assistance to the Police inquires into the recent spate of robberies.

Both Mouranga and Berntzen are wanted to arrest and if members of the public see these young men they should not approach them but contact Police immediately.