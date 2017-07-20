New Zealand signs new search and rescue arrangement with Chile

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 11:37

A new arrangement was signed today between New Zealand and the Republic of Chile, which aims to ensure collaboration and assistance between both countries for improved search and rescue coordination in their regions.

Maritime NZ Director Keith Manch signed the arrangement on behalf of the New Zealand Government. His counterpart, Aviation General Jorge Gebauer from the Chilean Air Force recently signed the document on behalf of the Chilean Government.

Maritime NZ Director Keith Manch signs the aeronautical search and rescue arrangement, witnessed by the Chilean Ambassador H.E. Mr. Rodrigo Espinosa, to strengthen search and rescue capability between Chile and the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand.

Maritime NZ, through the Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ), has the responsibility to provide land, sea and air search and rescue across a 30 million square km area that borders Chile’s search and rescue region.

RCCNZ Manager Mike Hill says that having the ability to collaborate and share information with Chile is crucial when conducting search and rescues over such a vast area of land and ocean.

Both Governments will work together to improve communication and cooperation including exchanging and training personnel, and sharing operational procedures. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation requires formal arrangements for countries overseeing adjoining search and rescue regions.