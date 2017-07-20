The main weather news highlights across NZ for Thu, Fri, Sat

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 11:48

A northeasterly airflow strengthens over New Zealand today with a large deep low gradually moving towards the western side of the country during the day, the low centre moves to become situated over the upper South Island overnight. Strong southeasterlies for the lower South Island on Friday, northwesterlies further north. Southerlies about the South Island spread northwards during the afternoon / evening on Saturday.

Thursday

Blue - A deep low forms moving into position west of the South Island. Hooked into this low is a front which moves in from the west delivering heavy rain about the upper North Island in the evening then easing overnight. Rain about Fiordland may be heavy then easing from afternoon. The Canterbury regions sees heavy rain towards dawn on Friday.

Purple - North to northeasterly winds preceding this front are quite strong with gales likely about coastal areas especially about northeastern parts of the North Island.

Friday

A low deepens further and sits over the upper South Island on Friday, winds around the low are gusty and strong, more so about the eastern South Island south of Banks Peninsula where severe gales may develop about the coast. Expect some heavy rain also about the eastern South Island Banks Peninsula southwards.

Snow keeps above 800m for the South Island, lowering to 600m in the evening about Southland.

Saturday

Rain for the eastern South Island for much of the day, more persistent in the northeast then gradually easing. Gusty southerlies for the South Island, strong to gale northwesterlies during the day about Northland.

- Aaron Wilkinson, WeatherWatch.co.nz