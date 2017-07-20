High-profile winemakers join EIT's teaching team

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 11:50

Two well-known and highly regarded winemakers have bolstered EIT’s School of Viticulture and Wine Science, joining a strong team of educators as wine science lecturers.

Dr David Bloomfield, who is teaching wine science and wine chemistry to bachelor degree students, established Bloomfield Vineyards in Masterton in 1986. As well as running the winery, vineyards and an on-site restaurant/café, he was the company’s winemaker for 13 years.

Commuting weekly from the Wairarapa, where his wife is based as a geriatrician, David has been a consultant winemaker for Martinborough wineries Murdoch James Estate and Coney Wines.

During a varied career, he has worked as an architectural technician, chef and set builder and barman at Wellington’s Downstage theatre and project manager for the upgrade of a hospital and trade training facility in Tokelau.

"I get bored easily," he jokes. A "consummate sheddie", he enjoys model making, restoring watches and clocks and is currently building a miniature steam train. While studying for a PhD in wine science, David was an assistant lecturer and teaching fellow at Lincoln University. After gaining his doctorate degree, he completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching.

Although he had considered himself semi-retired, he was attracted to working at EIT, seeing it is an opportunity to join a school that is building an international reputation.

"It’s important not be seen as educating winemakers and viticulturists just for the Hawke’s Bay or New Zealand industry," he says. "We are educating them to work anywhere."

Teaching wine business management and winery engineering, Ant Mackenzie has worked in a variety of industry roles - winemaker, consultant winemaker, general manager and production manager-- for such leading New Zealand wineries as the Mud House Wine Group, Waiaua Bay Farm (encompassing Te Awa, Dry River and Kidnapper Cliffs), Spy Valley Wines and the Framingham Wine Company.

Ant established his own business Ant Mackenzie Wines Ltd, in Hawke’s Bay in 2013 and has launched his own range of wines over the past two years. Ant has also undertaken vintage and consultancy work for wineries in China, Spain, the USA and Australia as well as in New Zealand.

A senior wine judge at the New Zealand International Wine Show, he has judged in many other competitions including the Hawke’s Bay A & P Bayleys Wine Awards.

Growing up in Napier, he attended Tamatea High School before leaving Hawke’s Bay to study at university. Considering it an exciting time to be joining EIT, he believes the school’s viticulture and wine science programmes are the most connected with the New Zealand industry.

"They offer the best in practical and theoretical learning," he says. "It’s super to be part of that. I have a wealth of experience and will be guiding up-and- comers through the industry."