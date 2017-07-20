Severe weather watch

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 12:01

SIGNIFICANT STORM AFFECTING MANY PARTS OF NEW ZEALAND

A large complex low pressure system is expected to move over the country today, then slowly move east during Friday and Saturday. An associated front crosses the North Island today, bringing a period of severe gale northeasterlies to the upper North Island and a burst of heavy rain to northern parts of both islands.

The strongest winds are expected in Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Gisborne, which have now been upgraded to a full WARNING.

This WATCH is for the possibility that north to northeast gales will become severe in parts of the following areas...

NORTHLAND:

From late this (Thursday) afternoon until tonight.

COROMANDEL PENINSULA:

From late this (Thursday) afternoon to late this evening.

Heavy rain is expected in Bay of Plenty and Rotorua from this (

Thursday) afternoon to early Friday morning and Warnings are in force for these areas.

This WATCH is also for the possibility that rainfall accumulations may reach short-duration warning criteria (eg. 50mm in 6 hours or 60mm in 9 hours) in the following areas...

The ranges of GISBORNE north of Tokomaru Bay:

From early this (Thursday) evening to early Friday morning.

The ranges of northwest NELSON:

From this (Thursday) evening to early Friday morning.

As the complex low pressure system moves slowly east on Friday and Saturday, northwest winds are expected to strengthen across central New Zealand. East to southeast winds are also expected to strengthen across the South Island, gradually turning southwest.

This WATCH is for the possibility that northwest gales will become severe in the following areas...

WELLINGTON and WAIRARAPA:

From early Friday morning to Friday afternoon.

MARLBOROUGH:

During Friday afternoon and evening.

This WATCH is for the possibility that east to southeast gales will become severe in the following areas...

CANTERBURY:

During Friday morning and afternoon

FIORDLAND and WESTLAND:

During Friday.

CLUTHA:

During Friday afternoon and evening.

This WATCH is for the possibility that southwest gales will become severe in the following area...

COASTAL CANTERBURY:

From Friday afternoon to early morning Saturday.

Rain is also expected to become heavy over eastern districts of the South Island during Friday and continue into Saturday. The WATCH for heavy rain in CANTERBURY and EASTERN OTAGO (NORTH OTAGO and DUNEDIN)

has now been upgraded to a full WARNING.

This WATCH is also for the possibility that rainfall accumulations will reach warning criteria in the following areas...

REMAINDER OF OTAGO NOT IN WARNING:

From Friday morning to the early hours of Saturday morning. Note that snow is expected to lower to 600 metres during Friday evening and could affect higher roads and passes.

This is a significant weather event and the combination of heavy rain and strong winds expected to cause widespread disruption to transport, localised flooding and slips. Winds of this strength can cause damage to trees, powerlines, unsecured roofs and structures,and make driving hazardous. Also in the South Island, wind chill due to cold temperatures and strong winds could cause stress to livestock.

People in these areas are strongly advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts as this event unfolds in case more areas are added to this WATCH or parts of this WATCH are upgraded to a full WARNING.