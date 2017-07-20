Massey academic helps create new environmental standards

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 12:16

A Massey University environmental economist is part of an international team charged with creating two new environmental standards.

School of Economics and Finance senior lecturer Dr Sue Cassells is New Zealand’s technical representative on two working groups convened by the International Organisation for Standardisation.

One of the working groups is tasked with developing principles, requirements and guidelines for monetary valuation of environmental impacts, such as greenhouse gas emissions and the use of natural recourses. The group hopes the monetary valuation will include private costs and benefits, as well as the full social costs and benefits.

The other working party is focused on developing an international standard that provides organisations with guidance on determining their environmental costs and benefits.

Dr Cassells was joined by 15 other members of the working groups at a meeting held last month in Halifax, Canada to review submissions made on the draft standards.