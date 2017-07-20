Council acknowledges passing of former Libraries Director

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 13:34

Former Hamilton City Libraries Director Su Scott has passed away.

Su was 59, and passed away at her Hamilton home following an illness.

A distinguished and innovative libraries professional, Su was in charge of Hamilton City Libraries for more than six years, retiring from the role and the industry in May of this year.

She enjoyed the respect of libraries professionals across the world, spoke at international libraries industry conferences, and was a founding member of the Libraries Association of New Zealand and Australia. Her career spanned 40 years and included time in Hawke’s Bay, Auckland and Hamilton.

In her career Su witnessed vast change in the libraries sector, which she reflected on in a story which featured in the April edition of Hamilton City Council’s City News publication. That story can be found here.

Hamilton City Libraries management staff are liaising with Su’s family on arrangements for a funeral service to celebrate her life and career. The family have asked for privacy at this time.