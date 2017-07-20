North to South methamphetamine supply-chain dismantled

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 15:46

Following a covert Police operation involving the Southern and Waikato Police districts, investigators have seized approximately 130 grams of methamphetamine, worth $130,000, and an estimated $80,000 in cash.

The investigation targeted an alleged drug distribution network that supplied methamphetamine from Waikato to the lower South Island.

The six week operation also resulted in the seizure of cannabis plants, dried cannabis head, and other items indicative of drug dealing.

A Taser gun was also seized.

Police searched addresses in rural Otago and Hamilton yesterday.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply methamphetamine.

He will appear in the Dunedin District court today.

"The Southern District’s Organised Crime group worked tirelessly to dismantle this drug supply and it’s encouraging for everyone to see the work pay off," says Detective Inspector Steve Wood.

"The dedication of this team and the continued support from members of the public highlights that Police and our communities will not tolerate this sort of behaviour.

"This operation was an excellent example of cooperation between Police districts to achieve a common goal of making our respective communities safer.

It signals that Police across the country are working together to remove this destructive product from our communities."

Drug use is a driver of numerous other crimes so operations of this nature will continue to be a priority as part of our district’s ‘Methamphetamine Action Plan’," he says.

"The demand for methamphetamine is fed by those addicted and interventions are required in order to help these people.

Alongside investigations and prosecutions, we continue to work with Southern Health and other providers."

The Waikato Organised crime team also executed a search warrant yesterday afternoon and subsequently arrested a 28-year-old female in Hamilton.

She has been charged with supplying methamphetamine and will appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

This offence carries a maximum penalty of life, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley, Investigations Manager for the Waikato police, said the destruction methamphetamine causes across the community cannot be underestimated.

"There are individuals and groups that seek to make money at the expense of those that have addiction issues and are driving the social harm across New Zealand, these groups and individuals will continue to be targeted."

"However, like our Southern counterparts, Waikato Police are working closely with a variety of government agencies and NGO’s in addressing the addiction problems within the Waikato District and encouraging those with addiction issues to seek help.

I encourage those who have methamphetamine addiction problems within the Waikato to contact the numbers listed below."

If you have concerns about any person who is using or abusing drugs, please contact the Drug Alcohol Helpline on 0800 787 797 or visit alcoholdrughelp.org.nz) for information and support.

Anyone with any information on the manufacture and supply of illicit drugs is asked to please speak to Police, in confidence, so we can prevent further harm.

Information may also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.