Mark Mitchell: NZ deployment to Korean Peninsula extended

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 16:44

New Zealand’s commitment to the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC) in South Korea will be extended for a further two years to 31 August 2019, Defence Minister Mark Mitchell announced today.

The New Zealand Defence Force currently has five officers deployed to UNCMAC.

"New Zealand has deployed military personnel to UNCMAC since 1998. The renewal of this commitment reinforces the importance we place on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Mr Mitchell says.

UNCMAC is responsible for supervising and monitoring the Armistice Agreement signed at the end of the Korean War and sits under the authority of the US-led United Nations Command.

An additional NZDF officer will also be deployed into United Nations Command Headquarters.

"This additional role underscores our reputation as a credible contributor to regional peace and security efforts. It also reinforces our relationships with regional partners," Mr Mitchell says.

New Zealand, along with 15 other countries that provided combat and medical support during the Korean War, has been a member of the United Nations Command since it was established by the United Nations Security Council in 1950.