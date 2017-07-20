Creative Communities Grant applications open

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 17:08

Applications are now open for the annual Creative Communities Grant that provides funding for arts, music and cultural projects.

The Creative Communities Grant is a national scheme, funded by Creative New Zealand and administrated by local government authorities, including Horowhenua District Council.

Council invites applications for the 2017/18 grant’s first round, closing on the 31 August 2017.

Funding is available to local groups and individuals and the types of arts projects funded will be those that aim to encourage community participation/engagement, support diversity, or enable young people.

Applications will be assessed by the Creative Communities Committee including Horowhenua District Council representatives, as well as community representatives from performing arts, fine arts, music and cultural arts backgrounds.

For the Horowhenua District, Creative New Zealand has allocated a total of $27,000 available to be dispersed this financial year, resulting in approximately $13,500 allocated per round.

For criteria and application forms, visit the Creative Communities Scheme page under Council Facilitated Grants and Funding at www.horowhenua.govt.nz

For further information, contact Community Development Advisor Joshua Wharton on 06 366 0999 or joshuaw@horowhenua.govt.nz