Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Pinehill, Auckland

|
[ login or create an account ]
A man has died after he was hit by a car on Rosedale Road, Pinehill, at approximately 6pm this evening.
Attempts were made to revive the man at the scene but unfortunately these were unsuccessful.
The road is closed as the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
Diversions are in place at Apollo Drive and Triton Drive.
Police thank motorists in advance for their patience.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.