Call for submissions on processing aid

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 18:42

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) has called for submissions on an application to allow the use of a new genetically modified enzyme as a processing aid.

FSANZ Chief Executive Officer Mark Booth said the enzyme, Aqualysin 1 (Protease), would be used in the manufacture of bakery products.

"After reviewing the available data, FSANZ has determined there are no public health or safety issues associated with using this enzyme.

All FSANZ decisions on applications are notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can decide to ask for a review or agree that the standard should become law.

The closing date for submissions is 6 pm, 31 August 2017.