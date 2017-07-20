Search for Michael McGrath - Police Ten 7 update

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 21:06

New information relating to the search for missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath was released by Police on tonight’s episode of Police Ten 7.

Michael, a 49-year-old local builder, was last seen at his home address in Halswell on Sunday 21 May 2017. Police are now able to confirm the time of that last sighting was 4.30pm that day.

Police are also now appealing for sightings of a late 1990s silver Toyota Camry (similar to the one pictured) in the Halswell area, or the greater Christchurch area, during May 2017 - and in particular on Sunday 21 to Tuesday 23 May.

A team of more than 20 police staff have been searching Kate Valley refuse centre over the last four weeks and Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney says a considerable number of items of interest have been identified.

"A number of items are being examined further, and analysis of the many hours of CCTV footage gathered during our enquiries is also ongoing," he says.

"We continue to speak with a number of people of interest, and Police will be bringing in some expertise for next Monday to search some specific areas for evidence relating to Michael’s disappearance."

"We are very grateful for the assistance and information that members of the public have provided during the course of our investigation into Michael’s disappearance."

"The weeks since Michael was last seen have been extremely distressing for Michael’s family and friends. Michael’s disappearance is completely out of character and Police are committed to finding answers for his loved ones."

A dedicated phone line has been set up for Operation Renovation - if you have information which you believe could assist the search for Michael, please call 0800 findmichael (0800 346 364).

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Police Ten 7 segment is available to watch again on the Police Ten 7 Facebook page.