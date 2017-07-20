Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Mahia

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 22:15

Wairoa Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on Ormond Drive, Mahia Beach, in the morning on Wednesday 19th July.

A young woman was allegedly assaulted by an unknown male while she was exercising on the beach, opposite the Mahia Golf Club.

Police are working closely with the woman and Victim Support services have been arranged.

Her alleged attacker is described as a male, tall and of solid to fat build, with a beard or goatee.

The male was dressed in dark coloured clothing consisting of a jersey made of wool or a similar material, and worn with a hooded jumper underneath.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Mahanga, Opoutama or Mahia areas between 6 and 7am on Wednesday morning and noticed any persons or vehicles behaving suspiciously.

People can contact Wairoa Police on 06 838 3513, alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please don’t hesitate to contact us, your information may seem small, but could be vital to our investigation.