Man dead following incident in Kinloch, Taupo

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 23:16

Police are responding to an incident at an address on Whangamata Road in Kinloch, Taupo.

Police were called around 8:45pm to assist ambulance following reports of an injured male at the address.

A man has been found dead at the scene and at this stage it appears to be from a gunshot wound.

Police enquiries will continue through the night and a scene guard will be in place at the address.