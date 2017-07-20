Man dead following incident in Kinloch, Taupo

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are responding to an incident at an address on Whangamata Road in Kinloch, Taupo.
Police were called around 8:45pm to assist ambulance following reports of an injured male at the address.
A man has been found dead at the scene and at this stage it appears to be from a gunshot wound.
Police enquiries will continue through the night and a scene guard will be in place at the address.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.