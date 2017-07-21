Kaikoura earthquake insurance claims update

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 10:31

Of the 38,000 plus residential claims managed by EQC and private insurers, over 51% of building claims have had their initial assessment completed, and 28% have been settled as at 30 June 2017.

So far EQC has paid:

- $33.7 million to insurers who manage EQC customers

- $18.8 million to customers that EQC manages (land and/or properties with open or unresolved claims for prior natural disaster damage).

EQC and private insurers have been focusing on the hardest hit communities within Marlborough, Kaikoura and Hurunui first. This means our building assessment progress in these regions has been greater. The table below shows our progress as at 30 June 2017:

Region / Total number of building claims / % of building claims with initial assessment completed / % of building claims settled

Marlborough / 4,546 / 55% / 25%

Hurunui / 3, 076 / 74% / 25%

Kaikoura 2,348 / 86% / 25%

Out of 5,500 plus claims managed by EQC, 73% of customers’ building and land claims have had the initial assessment completed and 55% are settled as at 30 June 2017. In the most affected regions: Marlborough, Hurunui and Kaikoura, we have assessed 88% of the land and building claims and 77% are settled.

We know there is still a lot to do for our customers so EQC and insurers are working hard to make the vast majority of settlements for Kaikoura earthquake customers by the end of 2017.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Kaikoura insurance claims

This month in partnership with ICNZ, we published some common questions and answers on Kaikoura insurance claims. The FAQs can be found here. We will ask customers to refer to this document first and then contact EQC or their private insurer for further information. We’ll update the questions and answers along the way to reflect any changes or new developments.

Community engagement

Earlier in the month, we attended a community event in Cheviot, hosted by the local council. Residents were able to ask questions about their insurance claims face-to-face with EQC and private insurers.

Before the community event, we attended a session with the Earthquake Navigators from the Hurunui area. The Earthquake Navigators are appointed by local councils and help affected residents find the right support for issues relating to buildings, healthcare or insurance. We found that this was a good opportunity to engage with the Navigators and find out what common questions homeowners are asking.

For more information, the Marlborough Express recently profiled the Navigator service in the article ‘Earthquake support navigator appointed in Kekerengu after Kaikoura quakes.’