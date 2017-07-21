Titirangi restoration busy over winter

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 10:32

Throughout the month of June the Titirangi Future Guardians programme continued where it left off last season.

Around 800 students from around the region were given the chance to plant trees, learn about plant life and insect species, and hear some of the history of Titirangi.

The learning experience for students was put together by council staff, Department of Conservation rangers and delivered by Kauri Forno of the Women's native tree project. Around 800 trees were planted by schools over 33 sessions.

EIT students, and conservation day experience volunteers have also contributed this season with monthly plant care and re-mulching sessions.

"We've got a lot more planned this year than tree planting. The goal of the guardians programme is to eventually have the kids guide their families around Titirangi and point out all the special things that live there" said Livable Communities Director, Andrew White

"We still have monthly volunteer days on the maunga, where anyone is free to participate." Continued Mr White.

"We'd love to give a big shoutout to all the kids, helpers, schools and volunteers that have pitched in so far, things are looking great up there, and we can all be very proud of what we've achieved so far." Mr White

To find out how and when you can volunteer on Titirangi check our website www.gdc.govt.nz

Bowl track upgrade in progress:

With the growing number of visitor to Titirangi, and more visitors wanting to enjoy the off-road tracks, Council has initiated improvements to an existing trail that runs from the Cook Plaza site to the Summit carpark area.

This upgraded walking track starts from just east of the Plaza area with a new set of stairs that then connects to a new lime chip track for 260m before heading to higher ground and connecting to the historic barracks site and finally the summit.

Titirangi Restoration project manager, Andy Kinsella says, "Prior to improvements, this track was often wet and sodden for many months of the year. These improvements, which include new culverts and drainage work, will provide another alternative track for those that want to experience more of Titirangi. It is hoped, once the weather improves, our contractors from Siteworx can complete the new track network over the next few weeks."

DOC announces funding for War on Weeds

More area's on Titirangi will also be enhanced due to a DOC fund recently received to remove plant pests, including honeysuckle and moth plant as part of DOC’s Dirty Dozen weed removal campaign.

Last month, Conservation Minister, Maggie Barry announced that $500K will be spent on regional projects that target the country’s worst weeds."

In a statement from the minister's office, "DOC will fund ten regional and district councils to do weed control projects in their communities, especially those that target our annual ‘Dirty Dozen’ weeds - identified as doing the most damage by smothering our natural landscapes and destroying the habitats of our native species,"

Gisborne District Council was awarded $25k of this funding to focus on removing pest species from Titirangi reserve.

"Councils are well placed to energise local communities to join forces on the War on Weeds because they already have their own weed control programmes and can quickly mobilise their communities into action."

"This extra investment will accelerate and expand the work they are already doing, and enable a regional approach to managing the weeds on the annual Dirty Dozen list."

"War on Weeds feeds into the Battle for our Birds programme and Predator Free 2050 which all aim to restore ecosystems and protect our precious natural taonga." said Ms Barry.

For more information on the War on Weeds see www.doc.govt.nz/nature/pests-and-threats/war-on-weeds.