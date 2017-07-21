Update on power outages in Gisborne, Mahia and the East Coast

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 10:33

9.45am UPDATE: The crews are making great progress.

The end of Mahia and Waimata Valley - some residents were without power overnight but the power was restored this morning.

Tauwhareparae Rd (inland from Tolaga) - there are multiple faults, with trees down and the road blocked. Power has been restored to two thirds of people so far.

Power's out inland from Tokomaru, at Ihungia and Mata Rds, and near Ruatoria, at Tapuaeroa Rd.

Lines were clashing in Childers Rd, Gisborne, which caused a localised power cut late last night - this issue has been repaired.

In total, just a few dozen homes are still without power, and our crews are doing everything they can to sort these faults out.

We ask people to call our faults line on 0800 206 207 to report any issues at their place, and to treat all lines as live at all times.