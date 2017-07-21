Canterbury Police seeking Jonathon Barry Davidson

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 10:41

Canterbury Police are seeking sightings of Jonathon Barry Davidson and have a warrant for his arrest.

Davidson is actively avoiding Police and is believed to be moving around the Christchurch area, specifically Edgeware and Linwood.

Davidson is described as 31-years-old, of medium to thin build and 171cm in height.

He has tattoos on his forearms, right shoulder, knuckles and neck. Davidson is pictured here however Police believe he has shaved his head since this photo was taken and that he may also be covering/concealing his neck tattoos in order to avoid being recognised.

Any member of the public who sees Davidson should not approach him and instead call Police immediately on 111.

If you have information that could help Police locate Davidson please call Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Information can also be shared anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.