Tree down in Bay of Plenty SH2 - motorists to avoid area

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 11:00

Police are asking motorists to avoid SH2 Matata in the Whakatane district between Mimiha Road and Pikowai Road, where a large tree has fallen and is blocking both lanes of traffic.

The pohutakawa tree and a slip has blocked a section of SH2 right near Herepuru Stream and emergency services are currently at the scene.

It is unknown how long the road will be blocked for, so motorists are asked to take an alternate route if possible, or delay their travel.