Clutha District weather notice #1

Clutha District Civil defence staff are monitoring the incoming bad weather, at this stage the latest MetService forecast is mainly about Dunedin and North Otago.
However, we are watching the latest information and will issue any updates if necessary.
Our roading contracts have also taken the following precautions in urban areas:
Been around all the town mud tanks and cleaned off the grates
Cleared slot crossings through the towns
Full sets of flooding signs are ready to be deployed
If you are heading north remember to check the MetService website for the latest weather information and the NZ Tranpsort Agency website for the latest info on State Highways
Drive to the conditions and stay safe on the roads.
