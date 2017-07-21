Name release of man found deceased in Manurewa

|
Police can now release the name of a man who died in the grounds of the Manurewa Methodist Church on 11 July, 2017.
He was 59-year-old Haami Manahi of no fixed abode.
There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.
