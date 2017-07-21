Hail and thunder in upper North Island, widespread rain in Canterbury

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 11:55

The deep and large low currently centred over the South Island is bringing sunny spells, big downpours and hail to northern New Zealand while the east of the South Island is wet under widespread rain.

The rain, which is being fed from the sub-tropics, will today continue across Canterbury and slowly drift southwards into Otago. The heavy rain will move towards Dunedin but the rain-band fades southwards beyond that and will be patchier and lighter.

While flooding is highly possible in Canterbury and Otago today WeatherWatch.co.nz believes the most intense rain will be on Friday PM and easing back gradually overnight. Hopefully this event won't be too serious, but farmers and motorists should certainly take extra care today and be aware of the risks of flooding and slips, especially as in some pockets there may be localised serious flooding.

And more rain is coming.

Saturday will be wet again in the South Island's east as a colder sou'west change moves north and this will bring heavy snow into the Alpine Passes for a time.

The North Island today is under a large nor'west flow. Big towering clouds are in this flow and some are producing very heavy downpours with hail and isolated thunderstorms. As of 11am there was thunder in Auckland.

On Saturday more rain, before that same sou'west change moves in and clears showers by night time (and perhaps a dusting of snow on the Central Plateau).

- WeatherWatch.co.nz