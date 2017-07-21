Engagement on New Brighton playground nears close

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 12:00

Community ideas continue to flow in for New Brighton’s brand new Beachside Playground, and residents have until this Sunday (23 June) to give feedback.

Work on the playground is set to start in August, following a month-long feedback process run by Development Christchurch Limited (DCL) to gauge community views on concept designs released in May.

Around 150 comments have so far been received by DCL through the concept design feedback process. Seating, shading, grassed areas, and accessibility were key themes of many submissions received so far.

"It’s fantastic to see the New Brighton community engaging in this process. The feedback we have received will allow us to build the best playground possible for New Brighton and for Christchurch." DCL Chief Executive Rob Hall says.

"The Beachside Playground will be a real drawcard for Christchurch residents and visitors alike, contributing strongly to the revitalisation of New Brighton."

The new playground is set to be built to the south of the existing whale pool play area, which will enable a larger play area and better connectivity to the business centre. DCL is on track to open the playground this summer.

DCL is leading the New Brighton Regeneration Project which includes facilitating the revitalisation of the commercial core, and the delivery of the hot pools and Beachside Playground.

The final date to give feedback on the concept designs is Sunday 23 July. To find out more and to offer feedback online, visit www.dcl.org.nz