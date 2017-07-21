Police Association condemns attack on Rotorua officer

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 13:02

Police Association President Chris Cahill has expressed concern for the police officer who was seriously assaulted while on duty overnight in Rotorua.

"Our thoughts go out to the officer who was the victim of a horrific and cowardly attack while making an arrest at a property in Rotorua in the early hours of the morning," Mr Cahill said today.

"The Association is offering support to the injured officer and his family and assisting where we can."

Indications are that the officer was hit from behind with a weapon, knocking him unconscious and causing serious head injuries. He is currently sedated in Waikato Hospital. The offender remains at large.

"This is the second serious assault on a police officer this week, after a constable was bashed up to 15 times over the head in the main street of Morrinsville on Monday," Mr Cahill said.

"This incident highlights the dangerous situations that officers put themselves in while carrying out their duty. It very quickly turned a routine policing matter into a volatile and life-threatening situation.

"We all hope for a favourable outcome for the injured officer from this sickening assault," he said.