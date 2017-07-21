Caution advised for motorists in Canterbury

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 13:16

The weather front that has been travelling down the country is now impacting on roads in Mid and South Canterbury.

Heavy rain is causing flooding in areas of Ashburton, Waitaki and Timaru and the high country.

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution in these areas and to slow down.

Due to flooding some roads in these areas may not be passable in 2WD vehicles. Police urge extreme caution when approaching surfaces effected by flooding as the depth may be deceiving. Please watch your following distances and do not attempt to cross if the flow is swift.

Motorists are asked to avoid unnecessary travel and if they must travel to drive to the conditions.

Also beofre you travel please check www.nzta.govt.nz for road closures.