Police appeal for info on two fatal crashes in Counties Manukau

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 13:21

Police are appealing to the public for information on two fatal crashes that occurred in the Counties Manukau district on 29 June and 2 July, 2017.

If anyone has information regarding a fatal crash which occurred on Linwood Road, Karaka on Thursday 29th June 2017 at about 5:30am police would like to hear from you.

The crash involved a white United Taxi van which was travelling towards Papakura on Linwood Road.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it or seen the taxi driving prior to the crash.

The second fatal crash occurred on Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Sunday 2nd July 2017 at about 9:30pm, involving a white Nissan Skyline.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or seen the vehicle driving prior to the crash.

If you have any information on either of these crashes please contact Constable Neil Holyoake at the Serious Crash unit on (09) 261 1310.

Alternatively you can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.