Homicide investigation into Kinloch shooting

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 13:27

Taupo Police are treating the death of a 48 year-old man in Kinloch last night as a homicide.

Police believe the man was shot at his rural property, on Whangamata Road, yesterday evening.

The man was found deceased by a family member at about 8.30pm, who then called emergency services.

Police are at the address today conducting a scene examination.

We will also begin searching the extensive rural property, which includes several hectares of bush, as part of the investigation.

Based on initial enquiries, Police have concerns for the safety of the man’s 38-year-old partner who may have been present during the incident but is currently unaccounted for.

She was last seen at the address yesterday afternoon and her vehicle is still there.

Police are keeping an open mind as to where she may be and welcome any information from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area last night.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation or the woman's whereabouts can contact Taupo Police on 07 378 6060 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.

Police will not be in a position to release the name of the deceased until a post mortem and formal identification process has been completed. This is expected to take place tomorrow.