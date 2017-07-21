SH2 Matata has one lane open

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 13:28

The NZ Transport says State Highway 2 near Matata now has one lane open but people should continue to expect delays.

A large tree fell across both lanes on the Matata Straight near Murphy’s Holiday Camp.

An alternative route is via State Highway 33, State Highway 30 and State Highway 34 but that will add approximately 45 minutes to a journey.

