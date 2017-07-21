Waikanae crash victim named

|
Police are now in a position to name the man who died following a fatal crash on Te Moana Road, Waikanae on Wednesday.
He was 68-year-old Eric Neil Harniss, from Ohau, Levin.
Police's thoughts are with the family of friends of Mr Harniss during this difficult time.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
