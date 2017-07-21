Balclutha Our Place community plan decisions soon

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 14:23

Clutha District Councillors will be making decisions on Thursday, 27 July about the proposed projects for Balclutha that were identified as part of the Our Place Balclutha community plan consultation.

Priority projects were identified by council staff, based on public feedback, and councillors will now decide if these projects should go ahead.

The following projects have been identified as priorities:

Rejuvenating the Memorial Hall and investigating the creation of visitor hub

Improving walking and cycling linkages within and around Balclutha

Improving the safety and appearance of the Balclutha bridge

Revitalising the following parks and reserves to turn them into ‘destinations’: Naish Park and Centennial (Old Boys) Park

Balclutha Bridge Playground

Arthur Strang Reserve

Clyde Street Reserve (Rosebank Triangle)

Enhance the Balclutha Centennial Pool and its surrounds

Investigate additional public toilets in the central retail area.

Council Chief Executive Steve Hill said the community plans were a way of implementing Council’s goal to promote living and working in the Clutha District.

"It’s important to know the success of these projects will depend on the Council and the community working together, and in fact some of the projects will be community-led."

Once councillors have provided direction on the projects listed above, staff will complete the Balclutha community plan for publication, create individual project webpages and relevant social media information, and otherwise keep the community informed about the latest.

Mayor Bryan Cadogan said it had been a "tonic" to see the hundreds of comments that came back to assist Council with the community plan process.

"You may see projects that have no impact on rates start very soon, while I look forward to a second phase of engagement with the community for any projects that have potential rate implications."

At the same Thursday meeting, councillors will also adopt the Balclutha Reserve Management Plan, which the public were consulted on at the same time as the community plan. This is a statutory process that mandates how we manage our parks and reserves and will be integrated with the community plan for Balclutha.

Consultation has also finished on the Our Place Milton community and reserve management plans, and Council was delighted with the quality and amount of feedback and the strong interest from the Milton community.

We received over 600 pieces of feedback. Staff are now busy collating all the feedback so priority projects and plans can be identified for Milton and shared with the community.