Urgent repairs underway to North Shore Hospital water main

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 14:48

Waitemata District Health Board (DHB) has initiated an emergency management response at North Shore Hospital due to a rupture of a water main supplying the hospital. This has caused an interruption to water supplied to inpatient wards, theatres and clinical support services such as the kitchen.

Watercare and Downers are supporting the DHB to repair the problem as a matter of priority. General hospital patient care services are continuing at this time.

There is no risk to any patients currently in the hospital.

As a precautionary measure the DHB has cancelled elective surgery for the afternoon.

Ambulances have also been diverted from North Shore Hospital to other public hospitals until resolution has occurred.

Every effort is being made to restore the water supply to the hospital. We have just been advised good progress is being made with partial restoration of water to the tower block.

We will issue updates as new information becomes available.