Arrest following assault in Invercargill

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 15:21

Invercargill Police have today made an arrest following an assault in Nith Street on 29 June.

The person arrested was a 21-year-old male.

He will be appearing in Invercargill District Court on 25 July charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police would like to thank those members of the public who came forward with information in relation to the assault.