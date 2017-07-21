Waimate Highway closed due to flooding

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 16:01

Police is advising motorists that State Highway 1 is closed at Waimate between Horsnells And Old Ferry Roads due to flooding.

There is currently no safe diversion to use and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

As bad weather hits the area, Police encourage people to take extra care on the roads, reducing their speed and increasing following distances.

Police thanks the public for their patience.