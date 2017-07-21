NZRDA: Resignation of Debbie Chin from CCDHB

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 16:27

The New Zealand Resident Doctors’ Association (NZRDA) congratulates Debbie Chin for her work at Capital and Coast DHB. Earlier today, Debbie Chin announced her resignation from CCDHB, to take effect later this year.

"Debbie Chin has led CCDHB to become one of the most productive DHBs in the country," says Dr Deborah Powell, National Secretary. "The NZRDA has appreciated Debbie’s honesty and also her availability in situations where issues required escalation. Debbie was prepared not just to listen, but also to get things moving."

The NZRDA acknowledges that not everything has gone to plan, such as the ambitious ‘3D’ initiative (seeking to align services across the wider Wellington, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa region), but Debbie’s style of leadership meant new practices were nonetheless always being tried. "Wellington Hospital was amongst the first to make available physicians on duty to directly supervise resident doctors in the care of patients in the evening," says Dr Powell. "This change has meant a better deal for both resident doctors and patients alike."

However, the NZRDA has a warning to sound. "Increasingly, productivity is being achieved at the expense of adequate staffing," says Dr Powell. "CCDHB is understaffed on a number of fronts, including having insufficient doctors available to cover absences. As a consequence, resident doctors are being left to cope with normal patient workloads despite being below minimum safe staffing levels." The NZRDA is currently working with the CCDHB to get this situation resolved.

NZRDA wishes Debbie Chin well in her future endeavours.