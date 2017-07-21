Storm damage closes Tararu Cemetery to public

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 16:50

Weather-related damage to Tararu Historic Cemetery means it is unsafe to enter so we have closed access to it for now.

The wind and rain of the last few months have taken their toll on the historic cemetery on State Highway 25, just to the north of Thames.

Two trees at the top of the cemetery have fallen across graves and the root systems are unstable. Rock falls, slips and falling branches also pose a potential hazard to visitors.

There is also a large tree across the access at the bottom of the staircase and the access way itself has been badly washed out.

Until the debris can be cleared and the hazards put right, we're asking people to avoid entering the cemetery. We've put a barrier at the foot of the access way and a sign asking people to keep out. We don't yet have a timeframe for when we might be able to reopen the cemetery to the public.

Tararu Historic Cemetery dates from shortly after the proclamation of the Thames goldfields 150 years ago. The first recorded burial was in August 1873 and there are nearly 1,000 registered burials there. It was in use for more than 100 years and the land is maintained by our Council.

For more information on Tararu Historical Cemetery and the equally historic Shortland Cemetery in Thames, go to The Treasury website.

Thames is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of the goldfields with many events starting from 1 August. For more information, go to www.thamesinfo.co.nz