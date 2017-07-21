Progress on SH4, Whanganui to Raetihi

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 17:00

The NZ Transport Agency is making good progress on a large slip on State Highway 4, Whanganui to Raetihi route, however access has only been restored for light vehicles up to the Fields track intersection. From Fields track to Raetihi, the road is closed other than for local property access.

Material from the slip north of Fields Track at the Hapokopoko Bluffs, as well as from sluicing operations to dislodge loose dirt and rocks, will be trucked out of the area on Saturday morning.

The alternative route on Fields Track is only suitable for light vehicles and the Transport Agency recommends other routes for heavy vehicles.

An update will be provided tomorrow afternoon.