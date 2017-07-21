Target date for launch of Queenstown's $2 buses announced

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 17:30

The Otago Regional Council is anticipating launching the new subsidised greater Queenstown service on 20 November 2017 - in time for the peak Christmas holiday period.

The service - which will be funded by the NZ Transport Agency, Otago Regional Council and Queenstown Lakes District Council - will bring cheaper fares, more frequent bus services, and simpler routes to the Wakatipu Basin.

A $2 fare across all zones and free transfer within half-an-hour will be available to those using GoCards. It is intended that all buses will have free wifi onboard and cycle racks.

Tenders for providing the new service are currently open, and specify the targeted 20 November date for the service commencement.

ORC chairman Stephen Woodhead said the council had brought forward the planning and investigation of the services in light of community need.

"We’re excited about the potential for the new service to help reduce congestion issues in the area," Mr Woodhead said.

This was a key part of a wider coordinated approach between NZTA, ORC, QLDC and Queenstown Airport to address transport issues in the Wakatipu Basin, he said.