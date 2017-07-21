Police searching for missing woman from North Canterbury

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 17:36

Police are searching for missing woman Melissa Dalgety, also known as Melissa Gray, who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Melissa is from Rangiora and Police have serious concerns for her safety.

Her car has been located at Waikuku Beach carpark late yesterday and Police have now commenced a search with Search and Rescue and Surf Life Saving volunteers.

Senior Constable Paul Beaver says 28 searchers from the Police SAR squad, Christchurch and Oxford LandSAR groups, including two search dogs, have been out searching the forest, beach and properties of Waikuku Beach in very cold and wet conditions today.

Five members of Waikuku Surf Life Saving have also conducted a search of the shoreline and the estuary of the Ashley River.

Senior Constable Beaver asks that anyone with information or possible sightings to contact Police immediately.

The search will continue tomorrow.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 111.