Homicide investigation into Kinloch shooting

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 18:06

Taupo Police continue to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man in Kinloch last night.

The 38-year-old woman who was unaccounted for has now been located at a nearby property.

She is safe and uninjured.

Police will be continuing area searches and the scene examination tomorrow.

Police continue to ask for any information from members of the public who may have seen or heard anything in the area last night before 8:00pm.

Anyone with information can contact Taupo Police on 07 378 6060 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No information on the 48-year-old man’s identity can be released at this stage.

A post mortem is due to take place tomorrow.