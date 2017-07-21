Arrest following serious assault on Police officer in Rotorua

|
Police have this evening arrested a 24-year-old man in relation to the assault of on-duty Police officer in Owhata, Rotorua last night.
The man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow on a charge of attempted murder.
We are continuing to support the injured officer who is making good progress.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition.
No officer should go to work and be faced with this sort of violence.
This was a gutless attack on one of our officers and we are relieved to make an arrest and hold this man to account.
