'Stay indoors and off the road in wider Otago area'

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 23:11

Otago Police are asking people to stay indoors and keep off the roads as a significant weather event is causing widespread flooding across the region.

SH1 between Balclutha and Milton is closed due to severe flooding and slips are coming down in a number of other places.

We need people to heed our advice and stay off the roads.

Anyone driving in these conditions is putting themselves at risk.

If you stay inside you'll not only be dry and warm, but you'll be keeping yourself safe.

If you live in an area that could be at risk of flooding, please be prepared to evacuate and follow the advice of any officials.