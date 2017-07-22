Fatal crash in Waipu, Whangarei

|
One person has died following a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Highway One and Brooks Road in Waipu, Whangarei.
Emergency services were called at 3:35am, Saturday 22 July, 2017.
While the road is open with a stop-go system in place, motorists are asked to reduce their speeds in the area.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
