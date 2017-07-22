Otago Civil Defence declares a state of emergency

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 06:14

The Otago Civil Defence Group has declared a state of emergency for flooding in areas of Otago.

Clutha District civil defence staff and volunteers have been activated throughout the night in Balclutha, Milton and Lawrence.

At this stage Milton and Lawrence appear to be the most affected areas in the Clutha District. There is signifcant surface flooding in both towns.

Rain continued throughout the night with rivers rising. Table Hill rain gauge is showing 84mm of rain in the 24 hours up to 2am Saturday.

The Taieri River is still rising and expected to peak at Taieri Mouth about 1pm Saturday, which is likely to coincide with high tide. Staff are monitoring this situation.

The main shopping street of Lawrence was sandbagged last night but some buildings have have still been affected by flooding. The Lawrence Service Centre is open for those needing assistance. There has been at least one evacuation in Lawrence.

Waitahuna River is also extremely high, at this stage we think it peaked during the night, and there was at least one evacuation in Waitahuna. Clutha civil defence staff have been keeping local residents that may be affected informed.

Access to Milton has been closed with State Highway 1 blocked north and south of the town.

There were some evacuations during the night with civil defence staff and volunteers also doing some door knocking to alert affected residents. The welfare centre at the Toko rugby club remains closed at this stage, but the Council service centre on Milton's main street is open to anyone needing assistance.

The welfare centre at the Balclutha i-site remains closed at this point in time and will open again at 8am.

To ensure your well-being, Council staff are available to do assessments of flooded properties, once it is safe to do so, please be aware there may be a wait as they work their way through the list. So, if you've had to evacuate your home or had your property flooded, you're welcome to fill out this form.

In terms of travelling, there is widespread surface flooding and some slips throughout the Clutha District on local roads, our contractors have been closing roads and deploying flooding signs but in such a widespread event it's impossible to signpost every road.

So, avoid all unnecessary travel and stay off the road if you can. Drivers should also be vigilant for any debris in flood waters.

Please also avoid driving down flooded streets or rubber necking as it creates bow waves that cause further damage to people's properties.

Check the NZ Tranpsort Agency website for the latest info on State Highways, but as of early this morning, the NZTA was advising the following state highway closures:

State Highway 1 - Balclutha to Clarkesville

State Highway 8 Raes Junction to Milton

State Highway 8 at Lawrence

State Highway 90 Raes Junction to McNab.

We also understand that State Highway 1 is closed just south of Waihola due to a slip.

See Otago Regional Council river and rainfall information: www.orc.govt.nz/waterinfo. Remember to check the MetService website for the latest weather information.

WATER NOTICE

Due to the heavy rain and flooding, we are advising all residents to conserve their water use as treatment plants and schemes will be under pressure. This applies to both urban and rural supplies.

There have been sewerage overflows around Milton and all flood waters should be considered contaminated as a precaution.

Customers on rural water schemes that may have ongoing issues due to the rain, will be advised via the text message service.