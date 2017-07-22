Rain eases slowly today around NZ, by Sunday low will have 'fallen apart'

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 08:34

Rain has returned to Christchurch this morning and much of Canterbury is also experiencing more wet weather, but the good news is that conditions are now easing further south.

Rain will ease to showers today in Dunedin as the bulk of the rain moves back northwards (after yesterday drifting south, mainly during Friday afternoon and evening). However there are still some heavy areas of rain clipping the region. By afternoon the risk of rain significantly drops off for Otago, but check back for updates.

As you can see from our hourly Dunedin forecasts above the chance of rain drops across this morning and eases back into the afternoon. (Click for latest Dunedin forecast)

Rain continued overnight for a large portion of Otago and Canterbury with some of the heaviest falls on Friday PM and in the early hours of this morning. Rain is still heavy on Otago Peninsula.

Showers will continue in Wellington today with frequent showers in Auckland this morning - some heavy but thunder isn't expected today.

The low is now in a death spiral - by that we mean it's spinning and unravelling at the centre, creating a much larger centre as the air pressure rises. The low peaked in strength during Friday but by Sunday morning it will have mostly fallen apart.

The central air pressure in the low as of 7:30am Saturady was in the low 980hPa range after peaking in the lower 960hPa range on Friday afternoon near Banks Peninsula.

The low is currently centred over Cook Strait area but has a large new calm centre stretching and growing out to the east as this low unwinds.

Rain in Canterbury will move northwards today and as it does so it will drain the rain clouds away from Southland and Otago and South Canterbury. But with such a massive low the rain will take time to ease, perhaps not until overnight tonight for some.

Overall rain won't be as intense today as it was yesterday but heavy falls are still in the mix here and there especially this morning and, unfortunately, still mostly focused around parts of Canterbury.

A much drier and calmer Sunday is on the way for much of New Zealand.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz