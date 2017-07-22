Heavy rain in Canterbury and eastern Otago easing today

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 10:00

A deep low about central New Zealand moves northeastwards today and away from the North Island overnight Saturday.

Heavy rain is still falling over parts of Canterbury and eastern Otago, but should gradually ease from the south during the day. The heaviest falls are expected in Canterbury and North Otago where a further 30 to 50mm of rain could accumulate in addition to what has already fallen. Heavy rain about Dunedin should ease this morning.

Snow is likely to about 6-700 metres over Central Otago and the MacKenzie Basin.

This is a significant weather event for these regions, and the combination of heavy rain and strong winds is expected to continue causing widespread disruption to transport, and bring further flooding and slips. Also, in Canterbury and Otago, wind chill due to cold temperatures and blizzard like conditions at higher levels could cause stress to livestock, while snow is likely to affect some higher passes and roads today.

Note, the threat of severe gales in Fiordland, Westland, Wellington and Wairarapa has passed, and the strong wind warning there is now lifted.