Civil Defence emergency declared in Springs Ward

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 10:55

Selwyn District Council has declared a Civil Defence State of Emergency in the Springs Ward.

Selwyn Civil Defence local controller Douglas Marshall says the state of emergency has been declared due to the Selwyn River being in flood.

The river has overtopped its banks this morning at a number of locations between Coes Ford and Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere.

The state of emergency will assist Civil Defence authorities in evacuating at risk areas.

Council staff, with assistance from Fire and Police, are currently evacuating the settlements at Upper and Lower Selwyn Huts. There are approximately 120 huts in those settlements, and many have already self-evacuated, Mr Marshall says.

An evacuation centre has been established at Lincoln Event Centre.

Any other residents who wish to self-evacuate can go to the evacuation centre.